Has your reshuffle at national security destabilised your govt? - Adam Bonaa to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo courted criticism when he suggested that persons calling for a ministerial reshuffle either have an ulterior motive or are jobless.

Speaking in an interview on Tamale-based North Star FM, President Akufo-Addo said, “the calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs” hence he won’t heed to those calls.



A Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has however disagreed with the President.



"It is not the NDC calling for a reshuffle; it is the ordinary Ghanaian. We are on the ground . . . we need the President to speak to us in a manner that will be reconciliatory . . . such comments don't augur well for the security of this country because reshuffle is linked directly to National Security of this country..."



Reshuffle @ National Security



The President a few days ago appointed Mr Edward Asomani as the new National Security Coordinator and re-assigned the then National Security Coordinator, Amb. Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd) to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

Adam Bonaa who was speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, asked President Akufo-Addo if his shake-up at the National Security destabilised his government.



"Yes some of them are outstanding so keep them there and fire those who are not . . . the President should speak to calm nerves . . . why will the NDC even be calling for a reshuffle? How can a reshuffle destabilize the government? When he reshuffled the National Security has that destabilized the government? No. The President is contradicting himself . . . so as far as I'm concerned I think the President should come again..." he stated.



