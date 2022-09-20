Hassan Ayariga blames ‘corrupt’ Bank of Ghana officials for cedi depreciation

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga

Former Presidential Candidate, Dr Hassan Ayariga has blamed Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana, for the poor performance of the nation’s local currency against other major trading currencies.

According to the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), officials of the Bank of Ghana engage in corrupt practices such as passing off dollars to black market operators in the forex trading business which goes on to affect the performance of the cedi against the dollar.



“The Bank of Ghana gives dollars to the people operating foreign exchange bureaus and black markets. The people at the BoG, they themselves are corrupt,” he told Onua TV.



According to Hassan Ayariga who still harbours his presidential ambitions, he will ban the activities of forex bureaus and black market operators if he becomes president of Ghana.

He noted the need for the government to arrest the current situation, noting that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia may as well forget about succeeding President Akufo-Addo if their government fails to manage the free fall of the cedi.



There has been increasing pressure on the government over the performance of the cedi which has over the past months performed woefully against major trading currencies such as the dollar and the Chinese Yen.



GA/DA