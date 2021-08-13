Hassan Ayariga recovers after battling Coronavirus for 3 weeks

Founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

• COVID-19 is real, Hassan Ayariga has testified

• The politician disclosed this after having battled the virus for three weeks



• He received treatment from two major hospitals before his recovery



Founder of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has recovered from Coronavirus which saw him spend three weeks on admission at two major hospitals.



The outspoken politician contracted coronavirus which is fast spreading.



Announcing his recovery in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he thanked International Maritime hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital for their assistance while he was seeking medical care at their facilities.



Hassan Ayariga said, "I have just been discharged from the hospital after three weeks of COVID-19. I thank God and my family for all their support and efforts...Help me thank all the Doctors, Nurses, EMT, Orderlies and all medical officers and personnel of International Maritime hospital ( IMAH) and KBTH for their wonderful and excellent service and treatment."

He however entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.



"I'm very grateful to GOD for my life. COVID-19 is real and it’s no respecter of persons. Wear your nose mask, wash your hands and stay safe," he added.







Read his Facebook post below.



