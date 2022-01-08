Hassan Ayariga shows off classy vehicles

Hassan Ayariga poses with one of his cars

Hassan Ayariga is the founder of APC

Hassan Ayariga vied for president in 2012



APC was 5th ranked in 2012 elections



It is not every day a founder of a political party shows off some of their classy vehicles and the founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga seems to have just broken that ceiling.



In a Facebook post, the witty, yet controversial politician cum businessman showed off what looks like a vintage, black vehicle, and another photo of what appears to be a yellow and black sports car.

While it is unclear which car models they exactly are, a smiling Hassan Ayariga takes a pose by his sports car.



“Let’s ride,” his caption reads.



The last time Hassan Ayariga was on the ballot sheet for a major election in Ghana was in 2012 where he polled 24617 votes, representing 0,22% of all votes cast.



