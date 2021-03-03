Have a trusted Prophet not a Pastor – Prophet Emmanuel Adjei tells Christians

Founder of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Founder of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has advised Christians to have a Prophet they can trust in their lives.

According to the man of God, everyone knows whom their Father is and the time has come for Christians to know the differences between a Prophet, a Pastor and a Shepherd. “Because every gift has a specific role attached to it”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “The role of a Prophet is very important in everyone’s life. If you get a prophecy from someone, you will need the prophet to explain that prophecy and not a Pastor”.



Citing an example he said, “You cannot recommend a gynecologist to someone who needs to see a dentist. That is impossible so just like that, it is impossible for a teacher to explain a prophecy to you because he has no knowledge about the open visions of the spirit”.

He however stated that this is why everyone needs a Prophet they trust in their life so they can enlighten them on spirit related issues they will have no understanding on.



He also advised listeners to take note, and be extremely careful of whom they trust and call prophets. “Not all prophets are from God as they claim so be extremely careful”.