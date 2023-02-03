15
Have confidence in me – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong 5 Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central in Ghana's Central Region and flagbearer candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged party supporters and Ghanaians to have faith in his ideas and visions.

Though official nominations have not been opened, flagbearer hopefuls are moving and sending their campaign signals out.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a businessman and politician, is one of them.

He appealed to Ghanaians to have confidence in him and make him the party’s flagbearer and the country’s president come 2024.

Mr. Agyapong made this appeal when he appeared on 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV in Ghana.

According to him, he is a man who understands Ghanaian languages and problems and can also solve the problems of the people.

He also added that even if those who vote for him age, their children will largely benefit from their support for him.

Ken Agyapong added that he will exonerate himself from the case of Ahmed Suale’s death when he becomes president of Ghana. Though he affirmed that police investigations could not point fingers at him for the death of the investigative journalist, he will show interest in the case when he is voted President of Ghana.

