Have confidence in the judiciary – Chief Justice to Ghanaians

Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah

Ghana’s Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has called on Ghanaians to have confidence in judiciary processes to enhance rule of law, peace and stability of the country.

The 2021 CDD-Afrobarometer report released this year placed judges and magistrates among the top five most percieved corrupt public officials in the country.



This came on the back of another survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), which placed prosecutors, judges or magistrates among top three categories of public officials who received the largest cash bribes paid in 2021.



In the case of the CDD-Afrobarometer report, trust in institutions declined between 2019 and 2022.



In spite of this, the Courts were still among the most trusted institutions in Ghana.



The Chief Justice in a speech read on his behalf by Appeals Court Judge His Lordship Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong at the commissioning of Kwahu Nkwatia Circuit Court Complex built by Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) Nkosuohene Kwahu Nkwatia in Eastern region however lauded the indispensable contributions of the judiciary in Ghana’s robust constitutional democracy ,peace and stability.

“It is no fluid that Ghana currently ranks second on the peace index in Africa .The culture of rule of law is a key factor for clinching this feat.It is not our style to blow our own horn but in this context, however,it is fair to ring our own bell relative to the indispensable contributions of the judiciary to the country’s robust constitutional democracy as far as the maintenance of peace and stability”



He therefore encouraged the citizenry “to have confidence in the court processes and make good use of the court facility.It is our resolved as an institution to build a system of justice that assures that our litigants and countrymen of efficient, timely and quality Justice delivery.”



The Nkwatia Circuit Court Complex is a modern court facility which consists of large capacity court room, judge’s chamber, Cashier office, Registry, ADR Secretariat, ADR room, cabinet room, storerooms, car park, Washrooms among others.



The project was fully funded by Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) with support from the Wadie family, and executed within a year by Freedom Builders Construction Limited owned by Opanyin Kwame Wadie.



The Chief Justice hailed Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) and his Kabaka Foundation for building the court complex stating that it is unprecedented and it adds to the ongoing investment to the judiciary infrastructure by the government.

He was confident that the court facility will ensure further access to justice by the people of this area and assure investors peace and security.The idea of the construction of this court house came upon the realization that the entire Kwahu East District had only a Magistrate court that’s the need for a Circuit Court or a High Court in the jurisdiction.”



He said “the bold initiative by Nana is not only a demonstration of support to the Judicial Service to enable it to live up to its mandate.It is also an act of patriotism which must be emulated by all well-meaning Ghanaians . It bears emphasizing that we have a collective responsibility to ensure that democracy thrives in this country and this cannot happen without a well-resourced Judiciary which is the bashing of the rule of law,” Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said.



On his part, the Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia,Nana Owiredu Wadie(I) stated that, the provision of the Circuit court facility is part of his broader vision to enhance security and justice in the area having built a police station, Divisional Police headquarters and provided operational vehicle to the police in the area.



“As the Nkosuohene of Kwahu- Nkwatia, I have always been passionate about the development of our town Kwahu Nkwatia, One of the key ways we can achieve this is by improving security and ensuring the safety of our citizens and tourists alike, through my foundation, the Kabaka Foundation realized that the establishment of this new court complex is a crucial step towards achieving this goal”.



He added “by providing a fair and effective justice system, we can reassure investors and visitors that Kwahu is a safe and security place to live and do business. Improving security is not just about building new institutions, it is also about fostering a sense of oneness, peace and unity within our community.”

The MP for Abetifi Byran Acheampong said as part of the overall agenda to lift up Kwahu for future regional status, the security of the area is seriously being boosted hence appealed to IGP to rename the new Eastern North Regional Police command to Kwahu Regional Police Command.



The Lawmaker also hinted of plans to establish police Jungle Warfare training center in the Kwahu enclave.



Bryan Acheampong said in the next three years all courts in the Kwahu area are going to see unprecedented refurbishments.



Present at the ceremony included Nana Boamah Ayiripa (III), Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia,Nana Baffour Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, Manwerehene of Kwahu Traditional Council, Justice Gifty Dekyem, High Court Judge, staff of the Judicial service as well as Members of the Wadie family, and celebrated Ghanaian musician Samini.