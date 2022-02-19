Have doctors who took care of Atta Mills said something fishy happened? - Asiedu Nketia queries

The late Former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Asiedu Nketia says Atta Mills was in the company of people 24/7 before he died

Parliament can’t conduct a probe into something that is of public knowledge, Asiedu Nketia



NPP MPs file motion to probe death of Prof Mills



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has questioned the rationale behind a petition to probe the death of late Former President John Evans Atta Mills.



Asiedu Nketia said the former president died because of ill health stating that suggestions by the New Patriotic Party that there was foul play in the death of the former president are totally wrong.



“As far as I’m concerned this is somebody who was sick, he was in the company of people 24/7. When the illness deteriorated, he was sent to a reputable hospital of record and the passing happened when he was still in the hands of competent medical men. Is it the case that the doctors have suggested something fishy which needs to be investigated?” Asiedu Nketia is reported to have said by myjoyonline.com.



He further stated that since the medical records of the former president are available, there is no need to set up a committee to investigate his death.

“Or is it the case that his medical records are not available for anybody who so wishes to find out anything about the cause of his death? In fact, Parliament cannot be pushed to form a committee to look for something that is already on public record. So I don’t know what they want to look out for. We want to understand what it is that Parliament is being asked to go and look out for,” the general secretary said.



“So is it the case that people don’t understand that Professor Mills was sick? Or, is it the case that they’re suggesting that he was not killed by the disease, or that he wasn’t dead and he was buried alive?” he questioned.



The four MPs of the majority caucus in parliament including Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Habib Iddrisu, Davis Ansah Poku and Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey have filed a motion for the house to form a bi-partisan committee to give details to the “unending mystery surrounding” the death of Prof. Mills.



According to them, the probe is needed because the death of Prof Mills, which happened on July 24, 2012, was a matter of public interest.



Two of these MP, Ansah Poku and Nii Noi Nortey have come out to deny knowledge of the private member motion filed.