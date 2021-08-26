Have faith in NPP govt despite challenges – Kwadaso MP to youth

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Dr Kingsley Nyarko

• The MP for Kwadaso has said that govt is on course when it comes to developing Ghana

• He has charged the youth to have faith in the NPP



• He added that the impact of COVID-19 slowed down government's plans



The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has assured Ghanaian youth of government’s effort in shaping the economy to improve the living standards in the country.



Mr Nyarko has said that despite the many challenges confronting the Nana Akufo-Addo administration due to the negative impact of covid-19 which has affected countries nationwide, plans are underway to secure a better future for them and generations yet unborn.



The MP who was addressing some youth at the Kwadaso constituency delegate’s conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, admonished them to have faith in the party as well as the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to a GNA report, Dr Nyarko stated the government will fulfil on its promises to the people of Ghana.



“The government will not relent despite myriad of challenges and problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic, but will continue to work hard to provide the need infrastructure, policies, programmes and social interventions to help provide jobs, improve livelihoods of the people and help transform society.”



The MP for Kwadaso also called on party members to support the growth and development of the NPP at the constituency level to ensure that they retain their seats come 2024.



“There is the need for members of the party to come together as one people with a common purpose to assist and support the growth and development of the part in the constituency,” said Dr Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso.