'Have faith in my job promises' – Mahama pleads

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has noted that the youth of this country deserve decent and sustainable jobs.

To that end, he said he is determined to create over one million jobs both in the public and private sectors of the local economy.



He has asked Ghanaians to believe and have faith in him that he will deliver this promise should he win this year’s elections.



In a tweet, Mr Mahama said: “You’re all that matters to me!



“You deserve decent job opportunities! This is why the next NDC government will provide opportunities for the creation of a minimum one million new & sustainable jobs in the public & private sectors.”

He assured that “I guarantee you this will be done!”





You’re all that matters to me! Because you take pride in your children and you hope they will have equal opportunities when it comes to education, the next NDC government commits to invest massively in attaining the 3 Rs – Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic – 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1MbMPVjz20 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) September 27, 2020