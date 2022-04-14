Have hope of great times soon - Akufo-Addo issues Easter Address to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his government’s commitment in steering the nation back into good times from the current phase of economic hardship.



The president speaking in his Easter Address to the nation on Thursday, April 14, 2022, asked citizens of Ghana to be inspired by the promise of salvation issued by Jesus to his disciples in hopes of a better economic fortunes in the near future.



“I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask respectfully all of you, to continue to have hope of better times soon for our country. Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity – a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19,” the president said.

Emphasising the exacerbated consequences of the pandemic on the Ghanaian economy the Russia-Ukraine war, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the ability of the nation to overcome the current phase into a bright future.



Being the first Easter after government lifted all the restrictions imposed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020, the president demanded citizens to live responsibly through the festive season.



“In this season, let us drive carefully on the roads and keep the nation in our prayers at all the times. So let us again enjoy our Easter conventions, parties and picnics, and the traditional Kwahu Easter festivities which I shall be patronizing as usual.



“I wish you a happy easter once more and may the celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and the rest of the world,” he added.



