Have pity on us and come back to the classroom – GRASAG begs striking UTAG

GRASAG

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has pleaded with the leadership of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) and its members to consider returning to the classroom.

According to GRASAG the protracted strike that has entered its third week will have a damning impact on the academic calendar of the universities across the country and therefore the teachers should consider students and come back to school.



Pleading with teachers, the Association also called on the government to expedite actions to provide University Teachers with the best working conditions due them in order for them to give off their best.



To GRASAG, they are at the receiving end of the impasse between the government and UTAG members and therefore there is the need for the government to be proactive in its dealings to ensure an amicable end to this.

The University Teachers Association went on strike on January 10, 2022, to drum home the need for better working conditions. They have argued that until the government agrees to their terms, they will not go back to the classrooms.



A leading member of UTAG Prof Ransford Gyampo has insisted that teachers will not eat meetings but rather cash and will therefore go at every length to ensure that their demands are met.