Have the NDC now learnt how to collate their election results? - Manasseh Azuri quizzes

Just a few days into the end of the year, Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni has posed a reflective question to Ghana's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



It could be recalled that the party during the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections in all hundred and seventy-five (275) constituencies disclosed that they did not collate all the results.



Mr Azure in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb dated December 26, has questioned whether the NDC has done all their necessary homework to prevent a similar situation in the next general elections expected to come off in December 2024.

"2021 is almost over. NDC, have you now learnt how to collate your election results?" Manasseh Azuri quizzed.



A section of NDC supporters, as well as party executives in 2020, called for the re-collation of results in some regions where they suspected the elections were rigged.



It would be recalled that NDC executives in the Eastern Region in 2020 boycotted the Electoral Commission’s collation of election results from the 33 constituencies in the region over delay from the EC.



The National Democratic Congress is yet to provide independent collated election results from the December 2020 polls.



