'Have you been to heaven before?' - Security analyst takes on IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Buanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Buanuh has received flak for saying that apart from heaven, there is crime everywhere.

A security analyst, Mr. Adam Bonaa said the IGP must resign because this comment has exposed his lack of appreciation for the security situation of the country.



Mr Oppong-Buanoh has replied critics who say he is not on top of security issues following the recent robbery cases in the country.



He said there is no society in the world where there is no crime.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” James Oppong-Boanuh said.

“So, if any so-called security analyst is saying that we are not on top of our game and that’s why these things are happening, he does not know what he is talking about,” he said.



Adam Bonaa said in reaction to this comment that “The IGP is out of touch with the reality. How can an IGP say there is crime everywhere so those talking don’t know what they are saying and he’s still at post at the expense of those who can do the work. Has he been to heaven before?



“He was not given contract extension twice to complain. It’s a state of hopelessness we find ourselves. The time is up for IGP to go. Saying there is an increase in crime in West Africa so we should stop talking in Ghana is like saying he is now the Inspector General of West African Police. How did we get here?”