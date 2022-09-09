0
Menu
News

Have you ever seen residents demonstrating against galamsey? - Miracles Aboagye blames Ghanaians

Duker Offin Galamsey.jpeg File photo

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has lambasted Ghanaians for pointing fingers at politicians, religious leaders and business moguls but themselves whenever the issue of galamsey is raised.

According to him, it is the same citizens who support the illegal miners to undertake their illegal activities in their communities, hence they too should be blamed for making galamsey a hard nut to crack.

"Have you ever seen residents in a mining area or community demonstrating against galamsey? Just give me one. With all the demonstrations going on, they demonstrate against bad roads, they demonstrate against hospitals; tell me one community you have gone to where you witnessed the Chiefs and the residents clad in red and wielding placards with the inscription 'Say No To Galamsey' before?", he asked.

He admonished the residents in mining communities to take up the gauntlet and resist illegal mining activities in their areas.

Dennis Miracles made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme while addressing the case involving the Chinese national at the center of recent discussions on the galamsey menace, Aisha Huang.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: