Having good sex supports the function of brain chemistry - Dr Eghan

Richard Eghan, Sexual Health Specialist

Sex influences brain activity in ways that may impact emotions, sensitivity to pain, and even sleep. This is according to scientific data.

Sexual Health Specialist, Dr. Richard Eghan said this during an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.



He said good sex supports the function of brain chemistry.



According to him, during sex, the brain releases oxytocin which heightens arousal and excitement.

Dr. Eghan stated that good sex helps boost memory adding that it releases a lot of hormones linked to emotions. This usually bodes well to get people in the mood, however, there are some exceptions.



Dr. Eghan said having sex is associated with improved moods and relaxation.



“Having sex is not just about making babies, because people have sex long before and after they have children,” Dr. Eghan said.