Having sex during the 40 days of Lent weakens the spirit of the Christian – Anglican Priest

File photo

It’s better to abstain from sexual activities during the period that leads to Easter as the focus is on the Lord’s salvation.

For persons who have the licenses to loving making such as Christian married couples, sex serves as destruction to the growth in Christ during the Lent period.



Christians are encouraged to forgo all kinds of bodily pleasure and focus on one of the most important moments in Christendom Easter.



The advice was given by Rev Father Amos Asiedu of the All Souls Anglican Church of the Anglican Dioceses of Kumasi when discussing the essence of Easter live on radio.



“Having sex by married couples is not a sin but for the Christian during the period of lent the focus should be the blood of Jesus and things that get you closer to God and not bodily pleasure like sex”

“We advise that couples that are married need to communicate to each other and explain the need as a couple to desist from sex during this time. I mean you need to seek permission from your partner before you embark on fasting so that you are not disrupted by sex by your partner”



“Even sex during this time weakens your spirit with God, that is why Jesus went away into the wilderness to fast, no destruction, just prayers and we need to do the same”.He urged Christians to remain focused and not be swayed by earthly things.



“The reason for the season is the blood of Jesus and its salvation nothing more nothing less and Christians must know this always”.