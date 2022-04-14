Having sickle cell should not stop you from your dreams – Dr. Bankas

Dr. Bankas says sickle cell should not be a reason one can’t be whatever s/he wants

Over 500,000 live with sickle cell in Ghana – Doctor



2 per cent of newborns have sickle cell disease - Managing Director of Sickle Life



The Managing Director of Sickle Life, Dr. Enam Sefekor Bankas, has dispelled views that persons living with sickle cell disease have limits on activities they can engage in.



According to Bankas, persons leaving with the disease can achieve anything they want to in life provided that they live healthily.



In an interview on GhanaWeb’s ‘The Lowdown’ progamme, Dr. Bankas said that her organization, Sickle Life is doing all it can to educate Ghanaians on the disease to stop the negative impressions of it.



“We are still working on it … We put out the information about the condition. We put our stories about people living with the condition and doing everything that everybody else is doing so that you know that yes you can have sickle cell disease and be anything and everything else and it doesn't have to be a limitation or be a reason why you can't be whatever you want to be,” she said.