Hawa Koomson gives out 10 cars to drivers in her constituency

Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson during the presentation

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, on Friday, June 17, 2022, presented ten (10) VW GOL cars and two (2) tricycles to some people in her constituency to be used as taxis.

The move is in line with the objective of Mavis Hawa Koomson to make life more bearable for her constituents by empowering them economically.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the New Patriotic Party Office at Kasoa Opeikuma in the constituency, she emphasized that the source of livelihood is critical to human survival. Therefore, she must do whatever is humanly possible to improve a lot of the constituents.



The MP further assured the constituents that she would continue to mobilize resources within her means to improve the lives of the people, particularly the underprivileged ones.



Hawa Koomson urged the beneficiaries to pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of the cars.

This is not the first time Mavis Hawa Koomson has given cars to individuals or groups of individuals.



The MP donated a Toyota Hilux pick-up to the Ghana Police Service, Central East Command, about eight months ago.



The ten beneficiaries thanked the MP for providing them with the means to provide for their families daily bread and promised to take good care of the cars as instructed.