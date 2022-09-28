Hawa Koomson interacts with national officers and staff at NPP headquarters

Hawa Koomson with some NPP executives

Source: NPP Communications Directorate

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, took her turn on the party-government engagement series with a visit to the National Headquarters of the NPP where she interacted with national officers and staff of the party.

The Hon. Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, was hosted by lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party. Also present to receive the Minister were Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Madam Kate Gyamfuah, National Women Organiser; and Mr. William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The General Secretary thanked the Hon. Minister for the visit, and intimated that the gesture was deeply appreciated by the leadership and the rank and file of the NPP. The General Secretary commended the Minister for the excellent performance at her Ministry and urged her to work hard to address some isolated grievances of fisherfolk.



Hon. Hawa Koomson shared some emerging concerns at her Ministry including issues regarding the distribution and sales of premix fuel, closure and opening of the fishing season among others. She however indicated that in spite of the challenges, the Ministry had put in place interventions to improve the fishing and aquaculture industry in the country.



She further assured the party leadership that her office would work assiduously to improve the livelihoods of the fisherfolk and fishing communities in general. This, Hon. Hawa Koomson was optimistic would cement the party's chances of winning the next general elections massively in the fishing communities across the country.

She also pledged to engage party executives, loyalists and well-meaning Ghanaians in the coastal communities to inform critical decisions of her Ministry.







Upon assumption of office barely three months ago, the Ntim-Kodua-led administration instituted a policy aimed at improving the party-government relationships by solidifying the bond between government appointees and the party. The policy is also geared toward providing mutual assistance in fulfilling government programmes and interventions for the good of the Ghanaian people.



Following the introduction of this policy, the party headquarters has hosted some Government Appointees including the CEO for Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr. Clifford Braimah; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif.