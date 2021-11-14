Hawa Koomson never mentioned plans to replace me - Former MCE

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya, Michael Mensah has disclosed that he did not know why the MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, chose a different person to replace him as MCE.

Responding to perceived bad blood between himself and the MP, he debunked the assertion that there was an existing rift between him and the MP.



He said the President does not owe anybody an explanation as to why he must change you and as such he was not worried he was changed.



He put on record that he did not have issues with his MP although he was aware that out of the whole of Ghana, it was Kasoa that MPs and their MCEs are always at loggerheads.



According to him, he would never stand anywhere and work against the MP despite the perception that the MP turned her back against him.



He said he had been with the MP for far too long to allow the appointment of an MCE to destroy the relationship they have.

He noted that there was a differentiation in the preference of who became the MCE and the MP could not sit down and let him know she had a new person in mind, that has not affected their relationship.



According to him, he does not know and the executives of the party are also not aware why the MP chose a new person to replace him.



He stated that it was clear that she had a preference over him but it was not enough for him to have a rift with the MP.



He stressed that the President is the appointing authority and he has accepted the President’s choice.



He pledged to work for the party to ensure they break the 8-year jinx.