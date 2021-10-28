Hawa Koomson promises to build regional police headquarters

MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency Mavis Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency Mavis Hawa Koomson has promised to single-handedly provide a building for the newly created Central East Command of the Ghana Police Service.

All she says she needs is the land from traditional authorities.



“If you lease the land to us, nananom, Mavis Hawa Koomson, whatever it takes to build that police headquarters will be done,” she promised to applause on Wednesday, October 27, when she donated a 4X4 Toyota pick-up and a motorbike to the Kasoa District Police Command.



The crime rate in the municipality led the Service to establish the new Central East Regional Command in August. It was carved out of the Central Regional Command.



But the administrative office is at Millennium City, where some of the officers have claimed is far from the main township where crimes are mostly reported.



The New Market Junction on the Obom Road has been designated as a central location.

The Awutu Senya East MP says she will not hesitate to build the regional headquarters if that land is leased by the chiefs to the police.



The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has also begun an initiative to install over 10,000 street lights in all electoral areas in the constituency.



It is dubbed: ‘Operation Let There Be Light’.



The Regional Second-In-Command (2 I/C), ACP Oduro Amaning, expressed gratitude on behalf of the District Police Command to Mrs. Hawa Koomson for her timely intervention and contribution to the efforts of the Ghana Police Service.



In attendance were the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority, Emmanuel Anim Affram, senior police officers, chiefs, New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and other high profiled dignitaries.