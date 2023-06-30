Hawa Koomson’s 'boot-for-boot’ with NDC was smashed by Assin North voters – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Hawa Koomson and Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto ABlakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has asserted that Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East, engaged in a "boot-for-boot" match with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the June 27 Assin North by-election.

According to him, the resolute people of Assin North triumphed over her effort largely as a fightback to injustices perpetrated by the current government.



He explained that Mavis Hawa Koomson actively participated in the electoral process at the Sienchem DA Primary Polling Station but was resisted as a result of what Assin North voters viewed as the oppressive practices of the incumbent government, rendering Koomson's endeavors futile by the New Patriotic Party losing the election.



Reflecting on the events, Okudzeto Ablakwa stated, "Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson did her best to 'match us boot-for-boot' at the Sienchem DA Primary Polling Station; unfortunately for her, the remarkable people of Assin North were incredibly resolved to smash the injustices of her fascist government. People Power!"



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election. Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious with a significant margin.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.







