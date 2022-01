Ato, son of Hawa Koomson, with his bride, Jasmine

On New Year’s Eve, a son of the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, tied the knot with his bride in a private ceremony.

Her son, Ato Koomson, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, married Jasmine Akortus in Accra in a glamorous traditional marriage ceremony.



The white wedding of the couple is however slated for Saturday, January 8, 2022, the report added.



Here are some photos: