Hawa Koomson shares 15,000 bags of rice, others to fisherfolks

Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson at the donation grounds

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has decided to distribute over 15,000 bags of rice, 7500 cartons of oil and 6,000 fishing nets across the fishing communities to support the livelihood of the fisherfolks in this closed season

The initiative of the Fisheries Minister started on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 as she distributed over 600 bags of rice and over 300 cartons of oil to fisherfolks at Gomoa Nyanyano, Gomoa Dampase, Gomoa Fetteh, Senya and Winneba in the Central region.



The gesture by the Sector Minister is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Ministry.

The Minister is using her interaction with the fisherfolks to fish out the happenings at the fishing communities in this closed season.



Mrs Hawa Koomson urged the fisherfolks to observe the ban wholeheartedly because anyone who would be caught fishing in this closed season would be prosecuted.