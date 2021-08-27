Hawa Koomson shooting: Case still pending, stalled because of CID ‘disinterest’ – Aide

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East

• The Awutu Senya East MP was involved in a shooting incident in 2020

• She admitted firing a shot in self defense



• The police are currently investigating the incident



Political aide to Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East consitutency has said, the 2020 shooting incident involving the lawmaker was still pending at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



His clarification comes on the back of reports attributed to Hawa Koomson that the case had been dropped due to lack of evidence.



“Hawa Koomson never said she has been exonerated. She said she has not heard from the CID headquarters for a while now and thinks the case must’ve been discontinued,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah said in refutation to the reports.



He added that at no point has the police formally notified the lawmaker or the public that the case has been dropped. “She is a citizen of Ghana and she will respect the police investigation if requested. Until such a time, she will keep serving Ghana,” he stressed.

The MP who also doubles as Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture is the subject of a police probe over the firing of a gun incident in 2020 during a voter registration exercise in the run up to the last general elections.



She has publicly owned up to firing the gun explaining that it was an act of self defence at the time, a disclosure she made when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee earlier this year.



Since reports emerged that she claimed to have been ‘exonerated,’ the Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, vowed that the NDC will reopen such cases when they come to power.



Opare Addo accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of shielding its errant officials, adding: “And now every member of the NPP commits crime with impunity.



“When you are an NPP member, you have a different set of laws applicable to you than the ordinary Ghanaian,” he lamented. “She admitted to the media she fired the shots so I don’t know the evidence the police wanted again?” he quizzed.



