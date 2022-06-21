Hawa Koomson supports drivers in constituency 

Hawa Koomson with some of the drivers

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, has donated 10 VW GOL cars and two tricycles to some drivers in her constituency to be used for commercial purposes.

The MP, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said the donation was to empower the drivers to be masters of their own vehicles.



Speaking at a presentation ceremony at the New Patriotic Party Office at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Central region, she emphasized that the source of livelihood for people was critical to human survival.



"In view of this, in my capacity as MP for the constituency, I must do everything humanly possible to improve the lives of my constituents."



The MP assured the constituents that she would continue to mobilize resources within her means to improve the lives of the people, particularly the underprivileged.

Mrs Koomson urged the beneficiaries to pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of the cars.



The beneficiaries thanked the MP for providing them with the means to provide for their families' “daily bread” and promised to take good care of the cars and work diligently to earn some good income.



Meanwhile, the MP last year, donated a Toyota Hilux pick-up to the Ghana Police Service, Central East Command.