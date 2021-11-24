Hawa Koomson trains 1,200 youth in vocational skills

MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has sponsored the training of more than 1,200 youth in vocational skills

The youth were trained in catering services, bead, bracelet and earring-making.



These handicrafts are in high demand in the country and abroad.



The beneficiaries further went through entrepreneurship training so that they could commercialize their skills.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development maintained that she is poised to empower the youth economically by helping them to acquire technical and vocational skills.



The MP explained that she believes that the youth in her constituency, irrespective of their social or economic status, deserve to have a fair share of whatever she is doing for the constituents, hence the move to create opportunities for those who are willing to acquire technical and vocation skills.