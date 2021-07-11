He confessed 'politicians' were after him - Kaaka's brother told police

Macho Kaaka was a social activist whose activities were making government unpopular

Slain activist Ibrahim Mohammed, known as Macho Kaaka, expressed fears for his life days before he was attacked, which incident led to his death.

This is according to a statement his brother, officially accused by police for the gruesome attack, gave to the police late last month.



Mohammed Iddi known as Baba Iddi told police that the deceased had expressed worry about having run into problems with some politicians who had threatened to harm him.



A local media portal, The Fourth Estate, cited a statement late last month which Iddi gave to the police.



It read in part: “On 26th June 2021, I woke up early in the morning and saw bloodstains on the corridor of the house and in front of our washroom.



"There, I asked the occupants and was told some Politician beat Kaaka wounded him was rushed to the hospital in Ejura…”



Iddi had given the statement to police in the Hausa language, which testimony was translated by a police investigator by the name Kennedy.

According to the portal, other witnesses present when he gave the account included: one Bismark Salifu Braimah of Ejura, the suspect's brother Mahawia Mohammed and a third person, Shaiwo Anyass.



Police said in a statement last week that preliminary investigations and eye witness accounts pointed to the fact that Iddi was complicit in the issue.



"Baba Iddi has since been arrested, arraigned before court and remanded into Police custody and helping in investigations," the statement read in part.



Iddi is the third suspect police are currently holding over the issue. The two others remain in police custody and according to sources are also helping with investigations.



Kaaka's death triggered protests in Ejura which led to the killing of two young people by a military team deployed to quell the violent protests.



A ministerial committee is currently sitting to unravel the circumstances around Kaaka's death and the subsequent violent incidents. The family has, however, declined to appear before the committee.