He could go in for 25 years - Maurice Ampaw reacts to incest allegations against Dawood

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has described as “obscenity” the allegation of incestuous act between the recently suspended NDC’s Central Regional Communications Officer, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, and his daughter.



According to him, this kind of act is mostly fueled by wrong upbringing.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how a case of incest had been leveled against the National Democratic Congress’ Kwesi Dawood.



According to a report by the Daily Guide newspaper, the NDC executive allegedly had sex with his underaged daughter, impregnating her in the process.

The paper continued that Emmanuel Dawood had been having uncarnal knowledge with his daughter since 2019 when she was 15-years-old.



Reacting to the news in an interview with GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw described such an act as an offense punishable by long years of jail term under the law.



“The law says that an incest is an offence committed by a person above 16 years of age who has sexual intercourse with a member of their family, who are close and this has been criminalized by law. So, in law, what the man is alleged to have done is a serious offense and if convicted in law, he’s liable to a term of imprisonment not less than 3 years and not more than 25 years,” he said.



Asked how the case could go if the claim that girl was 15-years-old at the time her father first had sexual intercourse with her, Maurice Ampaw explained that it would only amount to an even more severe punishment for the man.



“Then seriously, he has committed two offences: one, he has committed the offense of incest, which in law is liable to a sentence of 3 years minimum and maximum 25 years. Then also, he also can be criminally liable for committing a charge of defilement and that also could range from 7 years to 25 years,” he explained.



The lawyer also described the situations where some parents for instance, bath with their children as an obscenity, urging all to be very worried about such things and help correct them.

“I think that it’s a serious issue that we should all be concerned about: the way that fathers are abusing their daughters. We should be very worried about it, and you see, it’s not only abusing. At times, we are also spoiling our children.



“We have fathers who bath with their daughters. It is obscenity,” he said.



Here is Maurice Ampaw’s full interview with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu



