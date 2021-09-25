He did some good things, let's be fair to Alpha Conde - Irbard Ibrahim

• Alpha Conde was ousted as president of Guinea by the military

• Guinea has since been suspended from the ECOWAS



• Irbard Ibrahim says he needs some commendation for some good he has done



Irbard Ibrahim has asked that people cut the ousted president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, some slack because he wasn’t an entirely bad leader.



According to the security consultant and social commentator, Alpha Conde brought a lot of good things to his people until very recently when he attempted to change the constitution to allow him run for a third term as president.



Irbard Ibrahim shared these views on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV while discussing the subject of “Security crisis in West Africa and the role of Ghana.”



“Let’s be fair to Alpha Conde. It’s not like over the course of the 10 years, he was leader; things weren’t good completely.[sic] He was their president when Ebola struck in 2014, 2015, we saw the leadership that he showed. And Ghana’s former president played a role; he worked hand in hand with him. He set up the Ebola Response Centre in Accra – great job.

“He did his best in various areas. He built two dams: one completely done, many Guineans did not have access to constant electricity before he came, and the other dam which will be commissioned pretty soon. In terms of infrastructure, a lot more needs to be done in their country so it wasn’t like it was all doom and gloom from day one in office to the time he was toppled. He did some good things,” he said.



