He doesn't have steady hands to steer this ship - Kpebu on Health Minister

Looking at all the controversies surrounding the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines, it has become clear that the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, does not have the steady hands to continue to lead the sector, a private legal practitioner has stated.



Martin Kpebu believes that the minister does not deserve any empathy, especially now, because he has not shown leadership, with so many controversies surrounding his tenure in the office.



“Ordinarily, I have loads of empathy but our empathy for Kwaku Agyemang-Manu run out when he went and signed the agreement for $25 and the president stepped in and cancelled it, you see that we didn’t make much of it. He also stated that it was even the Sheikh who approached the ministry, it turned out that he rather approached the Sheikh.

“Mr. Agyemang-Manu also said that he had been trying to do government to government through the Russian ministry. It turned out that he signed the agreement, that’s in March, and then in April, he wrote to the Russian Foreign Ministry. So, when you put all of these [together[, the empathy run out a long time ago. The best he should have done – and as we have been saying all along, is that he should have resigned and then we would have said something is given,” he explained.



He added that with too many of such cases there to refer to, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has proven that he is not the right man for the job and so he should step aside.



“Once bitten, twice shy. During the first wave, he said he was confused, he couldn’t think straight. We are possibly in the third wave so we have another problem on our hands, so he doesn’t have the steady hands to steer this ship," he explained.



Martin Kpebu made this known while speaking on NewsFile on the JoyNews channel on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



