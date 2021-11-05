‘He has been served’: Police fires back at Sosu’s spokesman on court summons

IGP Dampare and Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu

• Police say court summons have been served on Madina MP Francis Sosu

• This is despite a denial by his spokesperson of any service



• Police have charged the Madina MP over alleged criminal offenses



Acting head of Police Public Relations, ACP Kwesi Ofori has confirmed that Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has been duly served court summons relative to his role in a violent protest on October 25, 2021.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story programme on Thursday, November 4, 2021; he stressed that the Police were waiting for the November 8 date that the court had scheduled for the first hearing into the case.



“On the 8th of November, we will all meet at the very court and should he honour that, the police will come up properly with what they have and what he also has to tell the court, we will meet at the court.



“And we cannot and we cannot predict, but our stand is that we have taken the matter to the court and here we are, all parties will submit themselves to the court.”





Asked about whether the MP had been served summons to that effect, he answered in the affirmative but did not state through which avenue specifically: “All legal procedures have been fulfilled, he has been served.” An interested party can be served, “by service either at your house, your relation or his workplace,” he added.



The Madina MP’s spokesman had on Wednesday stated that the MP who was on official Parliamentary duty had not been served any summons accusing the Police of peddling falsehood.



Abdul Hamid Bansi Abubakar, who spoke on the same programme will not disclose whether or not his boss was in the country but revealed that his security had been taken over by Parliament and that he hadn’t been to the office all of this week.



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency.