He is a bigot misleading gullible people – Muntaka responds to Kevin Taylor

Muntaka Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip and member of parliament for Asawase is seething with rage over some allegations levelled against him by social media commentator Kevin Taylor.



The US-based government critic has recently switched his attacks on the minority caucus in parliament, making a number of allegations against Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak.



Kevin Taylor, among other things, claimed that Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka are in bed with the government, enjoying several project contracts from them.

Muntaka was mentioned to be part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s entourage to the United States for the just-ended UN General Assembly.



Reacting to these allegations, Muntaka scolded Kevin Taylor for peddling falsehood about him and the minority.



Muntaka, in a video posted on his Facebook wall, said that but for the few ‘gullible’ Ghanaians who are likely to be swayed by Taylor’s persistent outbursts, he would have not have responded to him.



“It’s just unfortunate that I have to respond to a bigot. Somebody who hates our country but pretends to love it. Someone whose stock is just to malign innocent people with lies. Someone that some gullible people tend to believe,” he said on Facebook.



“I swear by the God I worship that everything I’m going to say is the truth. I’m saying it not because I want to entertain someone like Kevin Taylor but because of the innocent 1001 gullible people across the globe who are finding it difficult to read between the thin lines of someone who is speaking the truth and someone who is lying. I’m not a fan of him. I don’t listen to him but unfortunately, his last few episodes seem to consistently mention me and people drew my attention.

“Some well-meaning Ghanaians said don’t respond to him but I’m sorry I cannot continue to hold on when he continues these lies. I’ve had the great privilege of serving the people of Asawase over a decade," he added.



Muntaka also denied claims that he was part of President Akufo-Addo delegation to the United States. He stated that the locations given by Kevin Taylor as his base in the US are inaccurate.



