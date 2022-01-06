'He is my uncle' - Lady in viral video with Nigel Gaisie speaks

Sandra Mantey standing behind Prophet Nigel, her mom on his right with other members of their family

The young lady seen in a viral video with Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has spoken.

Sandra Mantey, a daughter of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s sister was seen in a video that has since Wednesday, January 4, 2022, gone viral on social media in what many described as a compromising position with the preacher.



Speaking on the matter for the first time in a live Facebook video shared by the prophet, Sandra, her mother and other members of the family addressed issues surrounding the video.



According to the young girl, she cried when she first learned of the video being shared on social media with a twisted meaning added to it.



Responding to questions by her uncle, Sandra Mantey explained the circumstance under which the video was taken.



“You were eating and I asked that we take a TikTok video but you hit me. I threw a pillow at you after which I sat by you and recorded the video 'by force',” she explained stating that the recording was done when she once visited her uncle but never posted it on social media.

Sandra however issued an apology to friends and followers of the prophet who may have taken offense in the video adding that persons seeking to tarnish her uncle’s image should desist from doing so.



“They should stop tarnishing your name because you are my uncle we are not into a sexual relationship."



On her part Madam Akua Lydia, the mother of Sandra who expressed shock at the twisted slant given to the video by her brother's detractors.



As sighted by GhanaWeb, the video in question shows Prophetic Nigel Gaisie and the young lady, possibly in her late teens and early twenties, sitting in what has now been said to be a chair the head of the lady leaning towards that of the prophet.



A song by Nigerian artistes Adekunle Gold and Davido titled "High" is heard playing in the background and the lady is seen singing happily along while the prophet passed an inaudible comment.

It is not known the source or how the video reached the internet, however, the content and context of the video led to several questions, assertions and opinions being shared by various social media users.



Watch video below:











