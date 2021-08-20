He killed her after stealing GH¢7,000 from her – Family of Kasoa hairdresser accuses her boyfriend

• The family suspects the boyfriend murdered their daughter

• Elizabeth Tetteh died on August 14 under mysterious circumstances



• The case is being handled by the Amasaman police



The family of Elizabeth Tettey, a beautician who died on last Saturday morning (August 14) under mysterious circumstances at Kasoa are maintaining that she was murdered by her boyfriend, one James Kwaku Nkansah.



Mother of the deceased, Margaret Tetteh, explained to Theophilous Annan of Oman Channel the grounds for their suspicion.



According to her, Elizabeth who was living in the same room with her boyfriend received a call from him on Friday August 13, 2021, that the room had been ransacked by thieves who made away with some money kept there.



Following the alleged break-in, the couple visited a spiritualist who later called Elizabeth to inform her that her boyfriend had called him after they both left his place. The spiritualist reportedly told the deceased that Nkansah confessed to stealing her money.

Her body was to be found dead the next morning, Saturday, August 14, 2021, after calls placed to her phone went unanswered with her boyfriend nowhere to be found.



“The spiritualist said he (Nkansah) said our daughter would eventually inform us about him stealing her money to cause him disgrace so he would murder her. So he did not stay after engaging in the act, he has since been on the run,” she said.



Madam Tettey further revealed that Nkansah on the day he called Elizabeth to inform her of the purported break-in claimed his GH¢3,500 had also gone missing. She further stated that Elizabeth had kept an amount totaling over GH¢7,000 in the room including some West African CFA franc denomination.



Father of the deceased, WO Tetteh (Rtd) explained how he found his daughter when he was called to the scene.



“When I got to the scene I had to gather extra strength because it felt like a Nigerian movie. Her body had marks and scratches around the neck area and her head was lying in between two pillows. My mind tells me my daughter was asleep when it happened.



When you look at the positioning of her elbow you would realize he pinned her down and used the pillow to prevent her from shouting as he strangled her,” he said.

Mr Tetteh said the case is being investigated by the Amasaman District Police who have ordered a postmortem.



“For now, nobody knows the whereabouts of the man (Nkansah). I was directed to a supposed family house at Afise, he was not there. And the people there were even shocked to hear he could do such a thing,” he stated.



