He kissed my mouth, armpit and sucked my breasts - 17-year-old boy details how a taxi driver assaulted him

The accused, Wonder Afetorgbor aka Paro will serve a 24-month jail term

A 33-year-old taxi driver identified as Wonder Afetorgbor has found himself on the wrong side of the law for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy, a motor rider.

The culprit, who drives around Adutor near Dabala in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region, has been jailed for indecently assaulting the teenager contrary to section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), Dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



Wonder Afetorgbor, popularly known as Paro, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Sogakofe Circuit on Thursday, April 21, 2022.



Chief Inspector Victor Somoah, the Prosecutor, giving details of the case, told the court presided by Judge, Isaac Addo, that the complainant, a motor rider, usually runs errands for Wonder.



"On February 4, 2022, at about 11:30pm, the complainant (name withheld) who was in the company of his friends received a phone call from Wonder asking the complainant to go and pick his girlfriend from Dabala to him at Adutor.



"The complainant told the accused that his motorbike had developed a fault and suggested that the complainant uses one Mawusi’s motorbike.



"Wonder refused and stated that Mawusi would charge him more because they are not on good talking terms.

"He then invited the complainant to his house and advised him to ensure his hair (dreadlocks) was well kept at all times and not to stay out too late in the night due to Police swoops and crime related arrests in the community," the news portal reported.



Chief Inspector Victor Somoah further gave a vivid description of how the 17-year-old motor rider was assaulted.



"In the process of advising the complainant, the accused removed his dress and the complainant’s dress and started making romantic advances at him.



"He touched him, kissed the complainant’s mouth, armpit, and forehead, and sucked his breast. He asked the complainant to turn his back for anal sexual intercourse. The complainant started crying and when the accused realized the complainant’s scream could attract neighbours, he asked him to wear his dress and leave."



Wonder, the accused, tried bribing the victim with GHC20 to keep whatever transpired a secret, but the victim rejected his offer.



The suspect followed his request with a plea via a phone call.

"While on his way, the accused called him (complainant) on phone and asked him not to tell anybody because he loved him. The complainant narrated the ordeal to his sister and father upon reaching home. The case was reported to the police and the accused person was arrested. He was then charged with Indecent Assault and Abduction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges," the portal reported.



Though Wonder pleaded not guilty, the court, however, found him guilty of the offence of Indecent Assault after a full trial.



He was acquitted of a second offence of Abduction due to lack of evidence and was sentenced to a prison term of 24 months in hard labour.



The Judge, Isaac Addo, in sentencing the accused person, considered the fact that he was a first time offender and young.