‘He makes all things beautiful’ – Okoe Boye celebrates appointment as NHIA CEO

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye is the new CEO of NHIA appointed by President Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has expressed immense gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his recent appointment.

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency in a letter dated April 21, 2022, informed Dr Okoe Boye about his appointment by the president as Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Authority.



“Pursuant to Section 14 (1) of National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (the “Authority”)), pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the public Services Commission,” the letter issued by the chief of staff read in part.



In a Facebook post reacting to the appointment, Dr Okoe Boye while thanking God for his new position also expressed gratitude to the president as well as those who have been supportive to him over the period.



“In His own time, He makes all things beautiful. I thank God Almighty for remembering me. I remain eternally grateful to His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo for doing me this honor. Finally, I would like to thank all of you for your love, well wishes and prayers. To God be the glory, a great thing he has done,” he captioned a copy of the appointment letter shared on his Facebook wall.



Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, between 2016 and 2020 served as member of parliament for Ledzokuku on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

During the period, he served as Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and is credited with several infrastructure and administrative feats during his tenure.



He also served as Deputy Minister of Health during the first four-year term of President Akufo-Addo between 2018 and 2021.



He lost a bid to retain his parliamentary seat in the 2020 elections.



