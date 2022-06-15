0
He quotes the Bible and lies - Agbodza takes on Ofori-Atta over payment of tollbooth workers

Member Of Parliament For Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza 5.png Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Wed, 15 Jun 2022

Govt hasn't fulfilled its promise of paying former toll booth workers - MP

Ofori-Atta knows he can’t fulfil promise to get jobs for former tollbooth workers – Agbodza

Toll booth workers threaten to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of being deceitful though he uses quotes from the Bible to buttress most of his presentations.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, the MP accused the finance minister of abandoning former toll booth workers after promising to pay them after the closure of the toll booths.

“The finance minister wears a white shirt, makes every statement in Parliament starting with a Bible quotation and lies about it. Today, he told us none of those people will lose their jobs. The truth is that he is not paying them and the people are home, they are jobless,” he said.

He indicated that the majority did all they could to ensure that toll booths were not closed, saying, “we have done everything (to get the people their jobs back) … in fact, you saw the Speaker direct that the tollbooths should be reactivated, they insulted him in various ways and just ignored him.”

He added that the minority caucus in Parliament will continue to put pressure on the government to reinstate the toll booths so the collectors can get their jobs back.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Toll Workers Group, in May 2022, threatened to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries. It said that the government has refused to fulfil its promise stated in the 2022 Budget with regards to their reassignment.

The group, which said that its members have not been paid since January 2022, threatened to picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways to register their displeasure.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

