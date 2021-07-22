2
He’s the right man – Social media users happy with Dampare’s appointment

Dampare B.png George Akuffo Dampare will from August 1 serve as act Acting IGP

Thu, 22 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•George Akuffo Dampare will becoming is to be the new IGP

•His appointment takes effect on August 1

•He has been praised as an astute police officer

If the views being expressed on social media are a perfect measure of the feeling of Ghanaians towards the appointment of Commission of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police, IGP, then it is safe to say that he has a lot of goodwill.

A statement from the presidency on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 disclosed that COP Dampare will from August 1 takeover from James Oppong-Boanuh as IGP.

The president in the statement said: "The president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to embark on terminal leave, with effect from Sunday, 1st August 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October, 2021.

"Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commission of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August, 2021," the statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, said.

The appointment, on social media, has been met largely with commendations for COP Dampare who as per the views being expressed is a perfect-fit for the job.

Majority of the commenters observe that COP Dampare should have been appointed earlier as he more than qualified.

Others also wish that the platitudes being showered on him will motivate him to work hard and not flatter to deceive.

















