He’s the right man – Social media users happy with Dampare’s appointment

George Akuffo Dampare will from August 1 serve as act Acting IGP

•George Akuffo Dampare will becoming is to be the new IGP

•His appointment takes effect on August 1



•He has been praised as an astute police officer



If the views being expressed on social media are a perfect measure of the feeling of Ghanaians towards the appointment of Commission of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police, IGP, then it is safe to say that he has a lot of goodwill.



A statement from the presidency on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 disclosed that COP Dampare will from August 1 takeover from James Oppong-Boanuh as IGP.

The president in the statement said: "The president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to embark on terminal leave, with effect from Sunday, 1st August 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October, 2021.



"Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commission of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August, 2021," the statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, said.



The appointment, on social media, has been met largely with commendations for COP Dampare who as per the views being expressed is a perfect-fit for the job.



Majority of the commenters observe that COP Dampare should have been appointed earlier as he more than qualified.

Others also wish that the platitudes being showered on him will motivate him to work hard and not flatter to deceive.





Hearing COP Dampare will be named IGP. An outstanding policeman. I can only hope he brings his usual A game to an office that has sorely lacked leadership and foresight foe sometime now. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) July 21, 2021

Wow. They finally gave us a police chief I can’t outrun.



Jokes aside, security correspondents say COP Dampare is a fine officer, so I hope the man who appointed him does not render him incompetent. I look forward to changes within the service.

https://t.co/KVS95qsq7e — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) July 21, 2021

Appointment of Dr COP George Dampare as acting IGP is laudable, having seen him follow heavy traffic despite his personality.



I look forward to a reformed and a better police service without the puppetry interference of the ‘political army’ #PMExpress pic.twitter.com/35nnG8xpEI — Citizen Kwesi Hornsby (@KwesiHornsby) July 21, 2021

Dr. Akuffo Dampare to take over as new Inspector General of Police (IGP) from August 1.

Why not Kofi Boakye? pic.twitter.com/jamhh1sJAg — Nungua Cardi B Ba ????????????????❤️ (@Bobby8134) July 21, 2021

Congratulations on your appointment,COP Dampare. pic.twitter.com/QLI5D0JDi6 — Kow Essuman, Esq. Jnr (@Iam_Frimpong) July 21, 2021

Dampare’s appointment has received widespread applause from sector experts but I remember the appointment of Amidu as Special Prosecutor, the joy that filled our newsroom—the rest as they say is history. The ball’s in the court of the appointing authority. #PMExpress — Oswald Azumah (@oswaldazumah) July 21, 2021

COP Dampare has served at different levels of the police service including MTTD boss and the D-G of the National Patrol Department, what changes will he bring to the service as its chief? #PMExpress — IntelAfrique (@IntelAfriqueLtd) July 21, 2021













