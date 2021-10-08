He scored 4/5 in acting capacity – Adam Bonaa congratulates Dampare on his confirmation as IGP

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

• Dr George Akuffo Dampare is the 23rd IGP of the Ghana Police Service

• Adam Bonaa believes the new IGP is up to the task



• Dr Dampare was confirmed IGP on Friday after serving in an acting role since August this year



Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has congratulated Dr George Akuffo Dampare on his confirmation as the 23rd Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr Akuffo Dampare following the exit of James Oppong-Buanuh in August this year had been acting as head of the Ghana Police Service.



Appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Dampare on Friday, October 8, 2021, was confirmed as IGP by the President at a brief ceremony held at the seat of government, Jubilee House in Accra.



Speaking on the confirmation in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa expressed delight at the news indicating that Dr Dampare to his credit performed very well during his acting phase.

“In terms of rating his performance I will score him 4 out of 5,” he indicated



The security analyst assessed the IGP’s performance using three dimensions covering transfers issued in the first week of his assumption of office, discipline in the service through interdiction of some officers and the fight against crime.



“The first thing he did was to reshuffle. Some officers who thought they couldn’t be moved around, he moved all of them as the service requires. It takes a lot of balls and he did that. The second thing, we saw the incident in Tamale, officers who beat some residents. He quickly interdicted them, other police officers who have fallen foul of the law he has dealt with them.



"The third dimension has to do with indiscipline within our society and fighting crime. He has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that police officers who are lazing about at the police headquarters today you don’t have people there lazing about anymore. They are all sent out there to go fight crime because that is what after all they are hired to come and do,” he stated.



The President speaking during Dr Dampare’s investiture urged the IGP to execute his duties devoid of political affiliations.



Commenting on the President’s call, Mr Bonaa noted that Dr Dampare has already proven himself as being able to isolate his work from political interference sighting the recent arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who is a known ally of the President as proof of the IGP’s capabilities.

Mr Bonaa urged citizens to continue to be active watchdogs of the IGP and the Police Service subjecting his work to constructive criticism.



“As a people and citizens of this country, let’s not fall asleep and think that he has proven that he can do it whiles he was in acting position. Let’s continue to be watchdogs, let's continue to praise where there is the need and let’s criticise constructively when things are not going well.



“Going forward I am expecting him once again to bring a lot of discipline into the Ghana Police Service. If the Police Service becomes a disciplined organisation, indiscipline in this country is going to stop,” he stated.



