He was my client from 1980 to 1982 – Martin Amidu 'unmasks' face behind leaked IGP tape

Martin Amidu, Former Special Prosecutor

Seasoned Lawyer and Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu has unmasked one of the faces behind the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He indicated that the recent audio recording suspected to be a leaked tape that captured conversations on how to sack the Inspector General of Police is “authentic and not fake” and he personally knows and recognizes the owners of the voices on the tape, where it was recorded, why it was recorded and why it was leaked.



Amidu is making this revelation at a time the Minority in Parliament has called for forensic investigations to ascertain the authenticity of the tape suspected to be a conversation between a Commissioner of Police and some high-level members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Amidu, in a statement he authored over the weekend, noted: “The 50 minutes plus leaked tape recording I listened to several times is authentic and not fake. One of the interlocutors was my client from 1980 to 1982 when I practised law in the Northern Region whose voice I cannot miss when I hear it.



“I have been to his Accra office on the Castle road and know that while speaking to him his mobile phone is always on and he continues receiving phone calls which interrupt whatever serious discussion one is having with him. By those incoming phone calls the inexperienced are put at ease of the likelihood of being recorded”, Amidu added.

Martin Amidu, without giving any evidence to back his claim, alleged in his statement that one of the voices is that of a certain “Mr. Mensah” whom he described as a senior police officer, and the other voice is that of a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“What is worrying listening to the leaked tape is the fact that Mr. Mensah, a senior police officer, would lose his guard and speak in the office of a former NPP chairman unmindful of basic security and intelligence precautions on such sensitive matters. Mr. Mensah threw caution to the wind to visit his host in his office and assumed that his host was not capable of recording their conversation. A senior police officer who has served that long and is on terminal leave at the pinnacle of his career should have realized that he was being recorded when his host was being non-committal and using leading interjections to goad him to say more things against his superior, the IGP.



Amidu continued: “I am convinced that the recording of the conversation was planned and executed by the host of the office where it took place. The decision to leak that taped recording might have been made by his political collaborators who saw it as a perfect tool for the diversion of the opposition political parties from the likelihood of a relaxation of security supervision of the 2024 elections by the Ghana Police Service. The recorded tape was leaked knowing very well that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has confidence in the IGP and would not remove him from office a few months to the 2024 elections.”