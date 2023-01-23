0
Menu
News

He was shortlisted for running mate in 2008 – NPP mourns Alhaji MND Jawula

MND Jawula Alhaji.png Alhaji Jawula was a member of the NPP

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has eulogized the late Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula as a staunch, longstanding member of the NPP who was ever ready to serve the party even if it required that he relinquished his chieftaincy.

The NPP described him as a distinguished statesman who served the country in various capacities and was shortlisted to be a running mate ahead of the 2008 General elections

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received with sadness, the news of the passing of Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, which occurred on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Until his demise, the late Alhaji Jawula was a long-standing and staunch member of the NPP. He was shortlisted for the running mate of the party ahead of the 2008 General Elections, at which time, he expressed his readiness to relinquish his traditional authority in order to serve the NPP and the Republic in that capacity,” Justin Kodua, General Secretary of the NPP said in the release dated January 22, 2023.

Alhaji MND Jawula died Saturday January 21, 2023 in the United States of America where he was receiving treatment.

Source: mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker