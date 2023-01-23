He was shortlisted for running mate in 2008 – NPP mourns Alhaji MND Jawula

Alhaji Jawula was a member of the NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has eulogized the late Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula as a staunch, longstanding member of the NPP who was ever ready to serve the party even if it required that he relinquished his chieftaincy.

The NPP described him as a distinguished statesman who served the country in various capacities and was shortlisted to be a running mate ahead of the 2008 General elections



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received with sadness, the news of the passing of Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, which occurred on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Until his demise, the late Alhaji Jawula was a long-standing and staunch member of the NPP. He was shortlisted for the running mate of the party ahead of the 2008 General Elections, at which time, he expressed his readiness to relinquish his traditional authority in order to serve the NPP and the Republic in that capacity,” Justin Kodua, General Secretary of the NPP said in the release dated January 22, 2023.



Alhaji MND Jawula died Saturday January 21, 2023 in the United States of America where he was receiving treatment.