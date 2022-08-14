16
'He whom the gods want to kill, they first make him mad' - Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments

Allotey Jacobs 2112121213121 Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator has waded into the raging issue of Hopeson Adorye’s comments at a rally organized by supporters of Alan Kyerematen.

Sharing a video of Hopeson Adorye’s post, Allotey Jacobs implied that the comments from Hopeson Adorye will adversely affect Alan Kyerematen’s chances.

“Those whom the gods want to kill first make them mad. He has finished the man’s chances”, he said.

Addressing hundreds of supporters at a rally in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2022, Hopeson Adorye advanced a controversial argument to back his viewpoint that Alan Kyerematen is the right man to lead the NPP.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” said Hopeson Adorye.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos, they are always there (for a running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Danquah, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye asked.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
