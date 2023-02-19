3
Menu
News

'He will be sorely missed' - Akufo-Addo eulogises Atsu

Akufo Addo Funeral 49f President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

President Nana Akufo Addo has paid glowing tribute to late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, whose mortal remains were found in the early hours of Saturday, 12 days after Turkey’s devastating earthquake.

Below is the full statement by the President:

The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away”… Job 1:21

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed.

May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen!

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Related Articles: