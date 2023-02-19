'He will be sorely missed' - Akufo-Addo eulogises Atsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo has paid glowing tribute to late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, whose mortal remains were found in the early hours of Saturday, 12 days after Turkey’s devastating earthquake.

Below is the full statement by the President:



The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away”… Job 1:21

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed.



May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen!