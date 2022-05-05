He will only change the name 'E-Levy' not the policy - Kokofu bites Mahama.

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency and the Chief Executive Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama will only change the name "E-Levy" but not the policy in case he is elected into power in 2025 as he says.

He says the former President failed to change certain government policies when he was President, he was only able to change the names of those policies because he was benefitting immensely from them.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will repeal the Electronic Transactions Act, describing it as a regressive tax, which imposed hardships on Ghanaians.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 — will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.



Mr. Mahama who spoke at a lecture in Accra last Monday on the theme ‘Ghana at a Crossroads', the NDC was not opposed to the principle of taxation, the NDC was, “implacably opposed to distortional and burdensome taxes such as the E-Levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering”.



“Unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advice has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians,” he said.

He also emphasised that it was even more saddening that the levy was implemented on May Day, when workers were supposed to be celebrated.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the former President who is bereft of ideas will only end up taking the country back to IMF which only took us back to the era where Ghana had to be dependent on the IMF.



The E-Levy has provided a means and medium which is not only convenient for Ghanaians to transact their business but also a means to generate revenue for the government.



The IMF conditions bite so hard that you do not have room to even employ graduates who will use their acquired knowledge to help in the development of their country. Former President John Mahama will not even dare to repeal E-levy when he is even able to come to power.



"The far he can go is to change the name and give it something that will clandestinely deceive Ghanaians into thinking that he has been able to repeal the E-levy act as he is claiming," he stressed.

The E-levy policy will help the country to accelerate in development and I don't think any well-meaning President or government will even temper with the policy if he has Ghanaians at heart," he added.



"The NPP government is noted with policies that provide infrastructure for the country, and the Akufo-Addo government has shown the way and I believe that former President John Dramani Mahama should rather applaud the government for such a genius policy than what he is doing now."



"I think Ghanaians deserve better than that," he added.



Watch video below:



