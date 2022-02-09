HeSEHPAG supports move to convert tollbooths to public urinals on highways

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways

Source: Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners

The Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG) is a registered Association under the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) as a professional body for All Environmental Health Officers who are employed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and Quasi Facilities in the country.

The members of this Association and the Profession are regulated by the Allied Health Professions Council of Ghana (AHPC) in accordance with the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857) Part One and they enforce the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) (Part One-Communicable Diseases, Part Four-Vector Control and Part Five-Environmental Sanitation), International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005), Health Care Waste Management Policy and Guidelines (Ministry of Health, 2020), Criminal and Other Offences Act 29, 1960, and other relevant National and Local Environmental Health and Sanitation Bye-Laws.



The NEC of this Association has cited a News Item circulating on social media with the subject “Abandoned Tollbooths To Be Converted Into Decent Washroom”. According to the story the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah revealed the tollbooth will be used for public urinals. “We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advise them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see”, he said.



To this end, the NEC of this association would like to express our joy upon hearing about the good intentions of the Hon. Minister for Roads and Highways to provide a Decent and Hygienic Public Urinals/Washrooms on all the Highways across the Country to deter motorists, passengers and travelers from engaging in indiscriminate urination with its associated nuisances such as unhygienic conditions, an eyesore, offensive odor, breeding of flies and environmental pollution.

However, the NEC has observed with grave concern and also foresee that, there is going to be a high risk of Road Traffic Accidents, risking the lives of the citizens, robbery attacks (if Police protection is not provided at these locations) among others since the abandoned toll booths are all located in the middle of the highways/roads.



Furthermore, as hygiene and sanitation experts, registered and licensed Environmental Health Practitioners (Sanitarians) by the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) under Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857) Part One as well as captured under Section 19 of the Public Health Act, 2012, (Act 851),



The NEC would like to humbly entreat the Hon. Minister and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to humbly engage the Ministry of Health (Leadership of this Association), Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralization, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Transportation and the Environmental Health and Sanitation Departments under Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to come out with a Blueprint And Robust Action Plans in order to execute and implement the good intentions of the Ministry to provide decent public urinals across all Highways in the country thereby ensuring that there is clean, serene and conducive environment devoid of the aforementioned nuisances and public health and safety issues for healthy lives of the Ghanaian populace as well as advance the prospects of tourism in the country.