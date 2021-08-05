Head of Tijjaniya Movement calls on Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse

Zaeem Sheikh Abdul, his entourage at Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse's residence

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The National President of Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, Zaeem Sheikh Abdul Wadud Haruna Ciessey, and his entourage over the weekend called on the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse Nii Adotey Odaawulu I at his residence in Accra.

The visit was to encourage the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse to continue with the support he has been giving to Muslim Communities in the country.



The visit also aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Muslim community and the Sempe towns in Greater Accra.



The Sempe township has been dominated by Muslims and other tribes and has lived peacefully to date.



The President of the Tijjaniya Movement expressed his satisfaction over the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse's efforts in supporting and promoting Islam among the Ga Communities in Accra and assured him of his support in all his endeavors.



On his part, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse expressed his profound gratitude to the President of the Tijjaniya Movement and his Entourage for the visit.

He said Sheikh Abdul Wadud has been a role model to him adding that he will always respond to his call.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu stated that Muslims within the Sempe traditional areas have significantly contributed their quota towards the development of the area.



That, he said, has compelled the Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor II who doubles as the acting President of Ga Traditional Council and his elders to have confidence in Muslims and eventually installed him as Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse to oversee the activities of the Muslims within the Sempe township.



He added that the Sempe Mantse and Mankralo of Ga State recognise and appreciate the good work of Muslims hence his installation as Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse to represent the Muslim Community at the Sempe palace and to seek their welfare.



He explained to the delegation that the Sempe traditional area is made up of 84 communities and Muslims can be found in all those communities.