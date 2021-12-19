Head-on collision of two trains leaves five dead in W/R

The train accident

Five persons have been confirmed dead in a head-on collision between two trains at Wassa Manso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

Available information from the Manso Police Station indicates that four persons including two males and two females died on the spot when the collision happened on Friday night.



“Four persons died on the spot. Twelve people sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the hospital. We have information that one has died,” an officer at the station said.



Speaking to Takoradi-based Connect FM, Unit Committee Chairman of Wassa Manso Emmanuel Diaw indicated that the head-on collision happened at about 9:30pm Friday evening.



“The head-on collision involved two trains. One that was coming from Nsuta and loaded with manganese while the other one was also coming from Takoradi with empty trucks which had parked at Wassa Manso”.

He continued: “The one coming from Tarkwa we are told lost its brakes. A survivor narrated that when the train got to Amantin they could not stop as the driver told them the brakes have failed. The one from Takoradi was then stationary. So the train from Tarkwa collided with it and dragged it few meters away. When we rushed to the scene we saw four persons dead with several others injured.



“We realized that one of the empty trucks from the stationed trains broke from the link and smashed its own engine. We suspect that might have killed the driver and the mate. Some of the people had been smashed to the engine. So we had to seek the assistance of Amandi who came to help remove the trapped with two earth moving machines.”



He mentioned that all the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



By-standers narrated that none of the dead is from Wassa Manso.