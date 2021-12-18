Head-on train collision at Wassa Manso

The accident occurred at 2 am on Saturday

Two trains have collided at Wassa Manso

Fire service personnel aid



The incident occurred on Saturday morning



A head-on collision by two trains at Wassa Manso in the Western Region has resulted in the death of many passengers on board.



The incident is said to have happened around 2 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

According to reports, the two trains were moving from opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.



Fire Service personnel have arrived at the scene and are on a rescue mission.



According to Graphic Online's Western Regional Correspondent, the number of causalities can not be immediately ascertained but many people have lost their lives.



more to follow …