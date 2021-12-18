Head-on train collision at Wassa Manso

Two trains have collided at Wassa Manso
Fire service personnel aid
The incident occurred on Saturday morning
A head-on collision by two trains at Wassa Manso in the Western Region has resulted in the death of many passengers on board.
The incident is said to have happened around 2 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
According to reports, the two trains were moving from opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.
Fire Service personnel have arrived at the scene and are on a rescue mission.
According to Graphic Online's Western Regional Correspondent, the number of causalities can not be immediately ascertained but many people have lost their lives.
more to follow …
